Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are 'Completely Smitten' With Each Other, Source Says

Looks like things are heating up between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck!

A source tells ET that the singer is "so happy" that Affleck is currently in Miami with her, and ecstatic that they've reconnected. The pair, who fans famously referred to as "Bennifer" when they originally dated, recently rekindled their romance after calling off their engagement in 2004.

"[Jennifer] has been telling her friends nice things about Ben and they're having a lot of fun together," the source adds. "They feel very comfortable with each other, but are also completely smitten, and it still feels like having a new crush after all these years. As of now, their plans are to stay in Miami through Memorial Day weekend."

Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, were all smiles as photographers snapped pics of them reuniting in Miami over the weekend. A second source told ET that the two even "shared a kiss" while working out together at local gym Anatomy Fitness.

"They went to do their workouts with separate trainers, but were not trying to hide their relationship by any means," the source said. "They stayed close to each other while working out and were hugging, being playful together, and shared a kiss in between sets."

"It was clear to everyone that they have intense chemistry and were having fun together," the source added.

Their time in Miami comes after Affleck was spotted visiting J.Lo's Los Angeles home on multiple occasions earlier this month. The two also took a trip to Montana, with an additional source telling ET, "They are having fun together."

"Jen is loving the attention she has been getting from Ben," the source said. "Jen and Ben didn't get along at the end of their relationship years ago. But once their hurt feelings subsided, they were friendly for many years. Now that they've fully reconnected, they are having fun together and care about each other a great deal."

