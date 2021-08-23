Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Having a Lot of 'Fun' Blending Their Families, Source Says

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez appear to be blending their families together seamlessly!

A source tells ET that ever since the lovebirds introduced their children to each other, they've all been "spending more and more time together" and getting along "great." Affleck shares three kids, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez has two kids, 13-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"It's been fun for them to do activities as a blended family and the kids are enjoying getting to know each other better," ET's source says. "Jen and Ben are both hands-on parents and their kids are their number one priority, so it's important for them to do things as a unit that make their families happy."

Affleck, Lopez and their kids were spotted out and about in Los Angeles a few times over the weekend. On Friday, they went to the Pantages Theatre to see Hamilton, followed by a day out together at The Magic Castle on Saturday.

"Jennifer, Ben, their children and Ben's mother visited the Magic Castle in Hollywood as invited guests of one of the magician members," an eyewitness tells ET. "They came to enjoy the Magic Castle's largest magic show in the Palace of Mystery with their featured performers Jonathan Neal and Steve Owens and then a special private show with magician David Minkin. Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves, especially the children. The whole group seemed like a happy family who were having a good time."

Lopez also recently picked out Made by Mary necklaces for Emme, Violet and Seraphina earlier this month, during a star-studded event at producer Jennifer Klein's house.

"The necklaces Jennifer picked out are from the brand's birth flower collection and she selected a July Lotus, February Violet, December Holly and a January Carnation to match their birthday months," a source told ET at the time. "Jennifer mentioned that she planned to gift Violet and Seraphina the necklaces later that night at Ben's 49th birthday celebration."

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, certainly haven't been shy about showcasing their love for each other since rekindling their romance in late April. Just last week, photos of the two kissing were snapped outside Affleck's Brentwood home, and they've been busy looking at million-dollar homes together.

Hear more on the couple's latest adventures in the video below.