Jennifer Lopez and Her Twins Have Fun-Filled Night Making Treats Together

Jennifer Lopez and her twins, Max and Emme, opted for a cozy Halloween night in.

The entertainer took to Instagram on Monday to share a festive video of her fun-filled family night with her "coconuts," as she sweetly refers to her 13-year-old kids, as they attempted to make homemade Oreo popsicles. In the video, J.Lo melts chocolate as they have a dance party with other friends. They then dip the frozen treats into the chocolate sauce.

"This is not working!" Lopez laughs as Max quips, "I knew this was going to be a flop."

She captioned the clip, "Made some Halloween treats with the cocos and @lacarba 🎃👻 ."

Lopez had a busy weekend, also performing alongside LL Cool J as he got inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Hustlers star looked sensational in a sizzling Dolce & Gabbana black suit with a bedazzled bralette.

As for Lopez's love life, a source close to Lopez and Ben Affleck recently told ET, "J.Lo and Ben are doing great and all has been good with them. Both are working a lot but make plans to spend time with the family as well as each other."

The source added, "Ben makes J.Lo laugh constantly and he is so sweet to her and loving. Her kids also love Ben and feel comfortable with him. They feel like it's a fairytale right now."

