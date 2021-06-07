Jennifer Lopez Lands Netflix Deal to Give Opportunity to Diverse Female Filmmakers & Actresses

Jennifer Lopez is bringing her behind-the-camera talents to Netflix. The celebrated star has signed a multi-year deal with the platform to create a wide-ranging slate of new female-driven and created projects.

The deal, made with Lopez's production company, Nuyorican Productions, will see Lopez and her producing partners -- Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina -- mainly shepherd projects that support female actors, filmmakers and screenwriters.

"I am excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix," Lopez said in a statement as part of a release from the streaming platform announcing the news. "Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past."

Lopez added that everyone on her team looks "forward to getting to work right away" on their slate of new projects. This includes two films in which Lopez is set to star -- The Mother and The Cipher.

Lopez is currently in training for her leading role in The Mother, in which she plays an experienced assassin who must risk her life to come out of hiding to train her daughter how to kill in order to survive. The film is helmed by Niki Caro, director of Disney's action-oriented live-action remake of Mulan.

Meanwhile, in The Cipher -- based on the novel of the same name by Isabella Maldonado -- Lopez is set to play FBI Agent Nina Guerrero, who is drawn into a serial killer's web through a series of cryptic online clues and puzzles.

"Jennifer is a singular talent whose creativity and vision have captivated audiences and inspired the next generation around the world," Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV, said in a press statement. "For years she and the team at Nuyorican have brought a distinctive voice to entertainment, and I’m looking forward to working with her and the team to create new series for our members to love."

