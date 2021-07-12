Jennifer Lopez on Her Current Happiness: 'Things Happen That You Don't Expect to Ever Happen'

Jennifer Lopez is always striving to grow and evolve. The superstar had a candid chat with Apple Music 1's Ebro Darden about her new single with Rauw Alejandro, "Cambia El Paso," and talked about the current season of her life.

Lopez recently told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that she's having "the best time of my life" following her breakup from Alex Rodriguez and her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck. Though she once again didn't name names, Lopez echoed this in her conversation with Darden when asked how she was feeling and how her fans should process all of the current headlines about her. Lopez said she was always trying to grow and evolve and stay true to herself, and that things started falling into place for her once she started focusing on herself.

"That has been a journey for me, and that's what you guys have watched," she said, noting that fans have watched her "find [her] way" through the years. "This moment for me was not about anybody else. It was about me realizing I was good on my own and happiness starts from within me. Once I realized that, things happened."

"Things happen that you don't expect to ever happen," she continued with a laugh. "Once you get good. Once you get to the point where you're like, 'This is not right for me, or this doesn't feel good, or I need to make an adjustment here. This is not really about anybody else but me.' Once you do that, stuff starts falling into place."

Lopez said that however uncomfortable it might be, sometimes change is necessary.

"Sometimes you have to change direction, even though that might be painful, or it might seem weird to other people," she said. "It's really about who you are and what feels right to you."

Lopez and Affleck called off their engagement in 2004, but rekindled their romance earlier this year following her breakup from Rodriguez. Their relationship continues to get more serious, and a source tells ET that their friends wouldn't be surprised if they move in together and "ultimately end up together."

"They're spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority," the source says. "J.Lo falls hard and has certainly done the same with Ben again this time around. Ben is a guy's guy and does his own thing, which J.Lo loves. He has his own life and is famous in a different way than she is and is not trying to compete with her by any means. They just support and love each other."

In her chat with Lowe earlier this month, Lopez said she was "super happy."

"I know people are always wondering, 'How are you? What's going on? Are you okay?' This is it. I've never been better," Lopez declared. "I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I've really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own. I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again... that is where I'm at."