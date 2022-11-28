Jennifer Lopez Reveals Ben Affleck's Romantic Message Inscribed Inside Her Engagement Ring

Ben Affleck has a special message for Jennifer Lopez -- and she takes it everywhere. On Monday, the 53-year-old singer dished about the words written on the inside of her engagement ring.

"Not. Going. Anywhere.," she told Zane Lowe during her interview with Apple Music 1. "Because that's how he would sign his emails when we started talking again. Like, don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere."

Before tying the knot over the summer, the Gigli stars rekindled their romance in 2021, after ending their engagement over two decades ago.

Lopez revealed that the words will be out for the world to hear, as it is also the name of the tracks on her forthcoming album, This Is Me … Now.

The Marry Me actress also shared that her Oscar-winning husband had the word "sing" inscribed on the inside of her first engagement ring -- from 2004 -- which was a pink diamond.

Over the weekend, J.Lo announced This Is Me … Now, which is the follow-up to 2022’s This Is Me … Then, would be released in 2023. Like the album’s predecessor, it will document her and Affleck’s life as a couple. This time, focusing on the second act of their romance.

"That album, This Is Me... Then, really captured a time where I fell in love with the love of my life. And I just, it's all right there on the record," the “I’m Real” singer said. "Every single song we wrote, me writing 'Dear Ben,' it was such a special moment in time to have captured."

Lopez shared that her husband has already given the album his seal of approval.

"He loves that album. He loves that music. He knows all of the words," she said. "He also was with me while I was creating it... He's my biggest fan, which is awesome."

During the conversation, Lopez admitted that her first split with Affleck took a toll on her songwriting process. However, she is now more inspired than ever to make the music she loves.

"I wouldn't even perform these records. It was so painful after we broke up," she recalled. "Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life, and I honestly felt like I was going to die."

She continued, "So I didn't make music in that way that I did in 2002 until now... It set me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn't get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most, would never happen in Hollywood ending."

Lopez shared that once she rekindled her romance, the inspiration flowed right back to her.

"The same thing happened where I felt so inspired and so overtaken with emotion that [the music] was just pouring out of me,” she said.