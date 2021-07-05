Jennifer Lopez Says She's Having the 'Best Time of My Life' Amid New Music and Ben Affleck Romance

Jennifer Lopez is enjoying life in a big way. The singer, actress and producer recently opened up about how she's "super happy" with where she is in her life, amid a slew of projects and her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck.

Lopez, 51, joined Apple Music's Zane Lowe for a candid interview, which was released on Monday, and she dished on her new musical collaboration with Rauw Alejandro, "Cambia El Paso," and how she's feeling.

The songstress says that she's having "the best time of my life," and that she's just really enjoying how her endeavors have been unfolding.

The singer admitted that, in the wake of her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez earlier this year and her burgeoning romance with Affleck, she's heard people's concerns and appreciated people's support -- but the truth is she's doing great.

"I'm super happy. I know people are always wondering, 'How are you? What's going on? Are you okay?' This is it. I've never been better," Lopez declared.

Lopez also stressed that she certainly appreciates her fans' concerns and well wishes, and wants to assure everyone that she's A-OK.

"I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I've really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own," Lopez shared. "I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again... that is where I'm at."

While Lopez didn't mention Affleck by name, or address reports of their revitalized romance, she explained, "I just want everybody to know that it's the best time. It's the best time of my life."

Looking to the inspiration and creation of her new song, Lopez said she felt motivated while spending time in the Dominican Republic during production on her upcoming rom-com Shotgun Wedding.

"While I was there, I had got to a point in my life where I really felt good on my own," she said, adding that she's come to appreciate herself in a new way. "I love what I'm doing. I love where I'm at. I love the person that I am continually kind of evolving into and becoming."

"That kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love always inspires me," Lopez said. "Some people really get inspired when they're heartbroken... [they] write music when they were in pain."

However, Lopez said that, for her, "It's the opposite."

"When I feel really good, I really feel like I do my best music," she said. "So I got back from the Dominican Republic and I immediately notified everybody that I know and was like, 'I want to get in the studio.'"

Lopez and Alejandro released their new summer tune "Cambia El Paso," on Monday. She previously said the song is "about change and not being afraid to take the step."

"Like, just take the step, advance, do what you need to do," Lopez told Crisco Kidd when she called into SiriusXM’s Pitbull’s Globalization to promote her new single earlier this month. "If something's not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, like, just make that move and dance."

Meanwhile, Lopez has certainly seemed to take that message to heart and has moved on with her own life.

The super star spent the holiday weekend with Affleck as the pair had a fun family day at Universal Studios Hollywood -- alongside her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Affleck's 9-year-old son, Samuel.

An onlooker told ET on Friday that they visited The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Simpson's Land, and went on Jurassic World: The Ride, adding, "[They had a] private VIP tour on a trolley, with security who kept their distance as to not make a scene."

For more on Lopez and Affleck's new romance, check out the video below.