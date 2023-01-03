Jennifer Lopez Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics From Her Multiple Weddings to Ben Affleck in 2022 Recap Video

Jennifer Lopez gave her followers a look inside her year with Ben Affleck! Over the weekend, the 53-year-old "Jenny From the Block" singer shared a video montage of her 2022 and celebrated the year to come.

"2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ was one of the best years yet!!! I cannot wait for all that’s to come next year … 🎆 #HappyNewYear #ImJustGettingStarted #WaitingForTonight #ThisIsMeNow," Lopez captioned the post shared on her Instagram.

The clip featured a variety of moments ranging from professional to personal. Some of the featured clips are Lopez with her children, Max and Emme, the singer and her friend, Steve Mackey, and various magazine covers, premieres and awards show appearances.

However, some of the sweetest moments feature Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck.

Affleck, 50, is seen sharing kisses with his wife during travel and on the rep carpet. Fans were in for a special treat when Lopez shared never-before-seen pics from both their Las Vegas and Georgia wedding ceremonies.

The Marry Me actress and the Oscar-winning actor-director got engaged in April after rekindling their romance in 2021. The pair went to the chapel in Las Vegas and got hitched on July 16 -- three months after their engagement. Affleck and Lopez said “I do” once more, in front of family and friends in August, during a lavish wedding ceremony in Georgia.

Last week, the "All My Love" singer dished about her first Christmas as Mrs. Affleck and what made the blended family celebration very special.

In the latest edition of the On the JLO newsletter, the singer shared how she was finally able to host her Hummingbird Christmas party, which was attended by Kim Kardashian, Jane Fonda, Doja Cat and more celebs. During the event, Mr. And Mrs. Affleck serenaded their guests with a Christmas carol.

Lopez added that when it came time to do family Christmas, she stuck with the hummingbird theme to celebrate the blended families.

"So, I decided this year that the hummingbird would be a perfect theme," she said in the newsletter. "We have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!! …I wanted to have a tree in the house that was a hummingbird tree, reminding us that everything done in love and with love will always be OK."

2023 is shaping up to be another year of love. Lopez is set to release her ninth studio album, This Is Me … Now, which is the follow-up to 2002’s This Is Me … Then. The latest album will feature a song, "Dear Ben, Pt II," that will document the second act of their love story.