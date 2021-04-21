Jennifer Lopez Split From Alex Rodriguez Over 'Trust Issues She Couldn't Get Past,' Source Says

Jennifer Lopez is trying to stay positive after calling off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

A source tells ET that the singer "tried her hardest" to make the relationship work, but it just "wasn't making her happy anymore." The two officially announced their split on April 15, after a two-year engagement and four years of dating.

"She knew it was time to let go. There were issues when it came to wedding plans and trust issues that she couldn't get past," ET's source says. "Her kids are sad about the breakup because they all grew so close, but ultimately want what's best for their mom and for her to be happy. There is still love and respect between the two families."

"Jennifer has been doing her best to keep her head up since her split with Alex," adds the source. "She's been doing self-care practices that balance her mind, body and spirit and has been surrounding herself and talking to loved ones and her kids. She is also, of course, committed to and focused on work. Staying busy and involved in things that make Jennifer feel fulfilled has been good for her."

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez is dad to Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. The former MLB star took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish his youngest daughter a happy 13th birthday with a video montage that also featured Lopez.

"13. Wow. That number has meant a lot to me over the years, but today, it’s even more special than ever," Rodriguez captioned it. "I just can’t believe my Ella Bella turns 13 today. My baby girl is officially a teenager!!"

"Ella - everyday you amaze me more than I could have ever imagined. You are smart, mature, talented, caring, and funny," he continued. "I am so proud of the young woman you are becoming and so lucky and grateful to be your dad. I love you so much. ❤️ Happy magical 13th birthday sweetheart! 🎂 🎉 "

As ET previously reported, Lopez and Rodriguez released a joint statement earlier this month announcing their split.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the former couple said. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children," the statement continued. "Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

