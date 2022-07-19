Jennifer Lopez's Mom Lupe Rodríguez Calls Ben Affleck Her Daughter's 'True Love,' Says Sunny Hostin

The saying "mama knows best" is apparently correct in Jennifer Lopez's case. During a roundtable talk on The View on Monday, Sunny Hostin shared that she's talked to Lopez's mom, Lupe Rodríguez, about the 52-year-old singer's relationship with now-husband Ben Affleck.

The show kicked off with Whoopi Goldberg sharing her congratulations to Lopez and Affleck, who tied the knot in Las Vegas over the weekend. Goldberg went on to ask her co-hosts if they were surprised that the couple took the next step in their relationship.

When it came to Hostin's time to address the wedding, she said she wasn't surprised "because Ben is her true love," something she says Rodríguez has told her.

"I knew they would get back together. I knew that they were in love," Hostin added. "I've spoken to her mother, Lupe, about it. Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love, and we all have them, and I know this is going to last forever and that they're going to live happily ever after, and that's why she took his last name and she loves him."

A source confirmed to ET on Sunday that Lopez and Affleck had officially became husband and wife. "Jen and Ben got married in Vegas. They have so much fun together and thought this would be a fun idea too," the source said. "Ben is absolutely in love with Jen and feels loved by her too. They both feel so comfortable with each other and like they share history and know each other so well."

"They feel like they are in the same place in life now and relate to each other on another level," the source added. "Ben feels younger around Jen and like she brings out his best self. He loves that he doesn't have to try very hard and can just be himself. Jen loves being around Ben no matter what they are doing,."

The source went on to share that Lopez thinks Affleck is an "incredible partner and father."

"She celebrates him for the good and they are both really there for each other," the source continued. "They're so excited to make more memories together and have more adventures, both as a couple and as a family."

Lopez confirmed her marriage to Affleck in a newsletter, writing, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

"Exactly what we wanted," she gushed. "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

Lopez noted that they barely made it to the chapel before midnight, but that everything worked out the way it was supposed to.

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives," she wrote. "They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."