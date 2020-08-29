Jensen Ackles Gets Choked Up Before Filming 'Supernatural' Series Finale

Supernatural is winding down.

Before Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki returned to set to begin filming the series finale of The CW drama on Friday, the stars took time to reflect on the 15-year journey.

Ackles shared an emotional video on Instagram, where he shared the last page of the script with the words, "The End," printed on it.

"So last night we completed 326 episodes of Supernatural. And at the very end of every one of those scripts are three words: 'To be continued.' Today we start No. 327 and at the very bottom of the very last page of this script, there are only two words...," Ackles said, showing the final page before getting visibly choked up and shaking his head.

"Happy Friday everybody," he closed the video.

Padalecki was similarly reflective about ending this chapter of his career, captioning an Instagram photo Friday afternoon with a message of gratitude for the Supernatural family.

"As I head out to the first day on my LAST season finale, I can't help but be incredibly grateful for all that #Supernatural and the #SPNFamily mean to me," he wrote. "It's been an incredible journey, to say the least. I, for one, am hoping that #SupernaturalNeverDies."

The actors returned to the Vancouver set recently to resume production on the final two episodes of the 15th and final season, which was cut short due to COVID-19. Five of the remaining seven episodes had already been completed before the pandemic shut down filming in March.

"All want to end 15 years the right way. It is important that these two episodes they will be shooting, will be done the way we want. We are very much attached to this," The CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said back in May.

In May 2019, ET spoke with Padalecki and Ackles at The CW's upfront presentation in New York, where they shared their thoughts on the show coming to an end, admitting they aren't looking forward to saying goodbye to the Winchester brothers.

"I think, to a certain degree, the fandom won't be happy with any ending. Nor will we, to a certain degree," Padalecki said. "I don't think any of us want to see this show go."

"I don't think we'll ever say goodbye to these characters," Ackles said. "I mean, really, living with them for 15 years… is only the start… I think it was Stallone that said that 'to the greatest imaginary friend I've ever had' talking about Rocky Balboa and I kinda feel the same way. These guys will live with us forever."

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

