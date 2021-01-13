'Jeopardy!' Announces Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers and More as Guest Hosts

Jeopardy! has announced its next lineup of guest hosts who will help the show go on following the tragic death of Alex Trebek.

Mike Richards, executive producer of the famous game show, revealed on Wednesday that Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker and Mayim Bialik will each have their turn at hosting this season, with additional guest hosts to be announced at a later date. A press release states that as part of each of their appearances, a donation will be made to a charity of their choice.

"Alex was a legend, revered by all of us," Richards said of Trebek, the show's longtime host who died last November following a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer. "I want to thank our guest hosts, who will not only help all of us celebrate his great legacy, but also bring their own touch to the show."

Former Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings was the first to step in as interim guest host Monday night, and began the show by delivering a heartwarming tribute to Trebek.

"Sharing this stage with Alex Trebek was one of the greatest honors of my life," Jennings said. "Not many things in life are perfect, but Alex did this job pretty much perfectly for more than 36 years, and it was even better up close."

"We were dazzled by his intelligence, his charm, his grace, really, there's no other word for it," he continued. "Like all Jeopardy! fans, I miss Alex very much, and I thank him for everything he did for all of us. Let's be totally clear: No one will ever replace the great Alex Trebek. But we can honor him by playing the game he loved."

