'Jeopardy' Winner Amy Schneider Announces Secret Wedding to Genevieve Davis

It's been an exciting year for Amy Schneider -- and things just got even better! The Jeopardy champion has married Genevieve Davis.

The former software engineer shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, even giving fans a glimpse of the happy couple from their special day, which took place nearly five months ago.

"Genevieve and I are delighted to announce that on Monday, May 9, we were married in a small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder," Schneider wrote alongside a series of photos. "We will still be having a traditional wedding & reception next summer, but our lives have been much too busy this year to get very far in planning it, and we couldn't wait that long to proclaim our love and commitment to each other."

Schneider concluded her post, writing, "Thank you, everyone for your support!"

The official account for the game show commented, "Love it!"

Schneider couldn't contain her excitement, also taking to her Instagram Stories to gush, "Yep, we did it!"

On Twitter, Schneider shared an intimate story of her journey to the altar with Davis. "A year ago today, I was in LA, waiting to fulfill a dream," she recalled. "The year since has been full of good days, but by far the best one was May 9th, when Genevieve and I got married. Without her, none of the other good days would have happened. I’m so lucky to share my life with her!"

A year ago today, I was in LA, waiting to fulfill a dream. The year since has been full of good days, but by far the best one was May 9th, when Genevieve and I got married. Without her, none of the other good days would have happened. I’m so lucky to share my life with her!👰‍♀️❤️👰‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/6zG1OpbBZV — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) September 27, 2022

After her 40-game winning steak on Jeopardy came to an end in January, Schneider announced her engagement to Davis the following month. "I have an announcement: Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend... she's my fiancée!!!" she wrote. "I couldn't be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world."

I have an announcement: Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend... she's my fiancée!!! I couldn't be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/ftd53zxnzF — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) February 24, 2022

Schneider is the second-most winning contestant on the long-running game show, just behind Ken Jennings, who holds the record with 74 games.