Jeremy Renner Hospitalized in 'Critical but Stable Condition' After Weather-Related Accident

Jeremy Renner is currently hospitalized following a weather-related accident over the weekend, ET has learned.

"As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," a rep for the 51-year-old actor said in a statement on Sunday. "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

Renner was in the Mt. Rose Highway area in Reno, Nevada Sunday morning when the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office tells ET they "responded to a traumatic injury."

"Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital," the Washoe County Sheriff's Office says. "Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident."

Following the news, Renner's colleagues shared their well wishes for the Hawkeye actor, with James Gunn tweeting, "My heart is with @JeremyRenner. 🙏," and Josh Gad writing, "My God. Praying for @JeremyRenner and his family. 🙏🙏🙏."

Renner, who lives outside Reno near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, has previously posted videos and photos of himself using his plow to help his family get out of winter storms once they’re over.

"I have so much respect for Mother Earth, and Mother Nature … I expect to lose the fight but I’ll always give it my best shot #tahoelife life #snowthrower," he captioned a mid-December video which saw him clearing a path with his plow.

In another video from November, Renner gave fans a look at his winter prep, writing, "Monday morning Pre winter preparation couldn’t be more fun !! #reno #tahoe."