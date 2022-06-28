'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Reveals If She'd Ever Date Vinny Guadagnino (Exclusive)

Vinny Guadagnino has gone on the record to say he'd "rather jump off" an 18-floor hotel balcony than revisit a romance (well, more like a hookup, actually) with Angelina Pivarnick. Now, Angelina's responding, essentially saying, ditto!

The topic had Angelina somewhat blushing and jokingly asking why so many people want to see her and Vinny become an item during a conversation with ET's Rachel Smith as season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation finally gets underway.

The hardcore Jersey Shore fans know that Vinny and Angelina, despite hating each other's guts, had a drunken hookup during season 2 of the OG MTV show. The hookup occurred despite Angelina trash talking Vinny earlier that week. What's more, she took even more heat from the guys (namely Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino) because Angelina's hookup came when she was essentially leading on a guy she met in Miami named Jose, who showered her with gifts and genuine attention but failed to win her over.

On this season's Family Vacation, airing Thursdays on MTV, Angelina says "there is a lot of back and forth" between them, "especially at the end." She wouldn't spill the tea more on what exactly that means, but she's intrigued, and yet puzzled, at why she keeps getting asked about the possibility of a Vinny romance.

"Everybody wants it and I'm like, 'Why?!" Angelina quips. "Why does everybody want that?!" When asked point-blank if she wants to get with Vinny, she responds, saying, "No, no, no, no no." Her reasoning?

"We are friends, but I think he wants it more, obviously," she says. "I've been there, done that, you know? I don't know. Listen, I love him to death. He's like a brother to me. Now it's weird to say that, ew. But I feel like he likes me more than I like him, but he can just deny all he wants. Never say never, but I don't think so."

For what it's worth, Vinny is single. And so is Angelina, who is also taking part in All Star Shore when it premieres Wednesday on Paramount+. She filed for divorce from Chris Larangeira back in January after three years of marriage.

But any chance at getting together seems like a long shot, especially after what Vinny told Us Weekly back in March.

While talking about how "dating has been slow," he immediately pumped the breaks when Angelina's name came up.

"I'm on the 18th floor of my hotel. I would rather jump off this balcony than ever entertain one of those [dating] rumors," he told the outlet. "I don't know if people think that I'm, like, capping or I'm lying about this. Like, when I tell you there's not an ounce of energy or anything in my body that has any kind of romantic attraction toward Angelina, I promise you. I do not."