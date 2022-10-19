Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony

It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone.

Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and rocking white ensembles. In the pic, Timberlake rocked a cream colored linen suit, while Biel shined in a voluminous white dress with a black bow around the waist.

"From our vow renewal this summer," wrote Biel, who was smiling and holding up a peace sign with her fingers in the fun snapshot. "In Italy where it all went down."

Jessica Biel/Instagram

The location, of course, is of significant importance to Biel and Timberlake, who tied the knot in Italy on Oct. 19, 2012.

The news of the vow renewal came just hours after the cute couple celebrated one an other and their romance with some heartfelt posts on Instagram.

"10 years ain't enough!" Timberlake captioned a carousel of photos and videos of them together. "You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"

Biel reposted her husband's tribute in her Instagram Story, adding "Ten years ❤️" atop the photos.

Instagram

Later in the day, Biel took to Instagram to share her own tribute to Timberlake, writing, "Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you."

Ahead of their milestone anniversary, Biel opened up about the couple's love story at the premiere of her true crime series, Candy.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

"Well, I'll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: 'We might be married, but we have to keep dating,' and it's so true," she told ET in May. "You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together."

She continued, "It's not always easy, as we all know, but those touchpoint moments make all the hard times palatable."

Get ET's full timeline of the happy couple's relationship here.