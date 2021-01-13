Jessica Campbell, 'Election' and 'Freaks and Geeks' Actress, Dead at 38

Jessica Campbell, the actress best known for her role as Tammy Metzler in the 1999 film Election, died suddenly late last month at the age of 38, her family confirmed to TMZ.

Campbell died on Dec. 29 in Portland, Oregon, though the cause of death is unknown. After moving on from acting, Campbell worked as a naturopathic physician and had worked a normal day the day of her death, according to her cousin.

She was found collapsed in the bathroom and EMTs were unable to revive her. An autopsy is being performed to determine a cause of death.

Campbell's Election co-star, Reese Witherspoon, tweeted about the news of her death, writing, "So heart broken to hear this. Working with Jessica on Election was such a pleasure. I’m sending all my love to Jessica‘s family and loved ones."

In addition to her work in Election, Campbell also appeared as Amy Andrews on the TV show Freaks and Geeks. She is survived by her 10-year-old son, Oliver. There is a GoFundMe page set up to support her son.