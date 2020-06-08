Jessica Simpson Ditches Her Extensions -- See the Fresh Quarantine 'Do!

Jessica Simpson has given her blonde locks a fresh new 'do! The 40-year-old fashionista took to Instagram on Thursday, showing off the more natural look she's been sporting in quarantine in a stunning, makeup-free selfie. Simpson revealed that she's removed her extensions, and couldn't be happier about her decision.

"This is blurry, but good Lord I love to be extension free," she captioned the snap.

Simpson received plenty of love in the comments section from fans and celebrity friends, like Married at First Sight star Jamie Otis, who wrote, "Yasss, just took mine out too."

"So FRESH," her sister, Ashlee Simpson Ross, added.

It appears Simpson has been keeping herself very busy amid the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to her latest makeover, the singer has also been crushing her health and fitness routine... all while entertaining her and husband Eric Johnson's three children, Maxwell, 8, Ace, 7, and Birdie, 1.

"Woke up before all three kiddos to get my steps in and spend time with me, myself, and I," Simpson captioned a mirror selfie shared to Instagram in May. "Move move move for your own mental health."

A source close to Simpson told ET that most of her exercise has been from walking outdoors and on her treadmill. "It’s the way she stays sane, so it’s as much for mental health as it is for physical wellness," the source added.

Hear more in the video below.