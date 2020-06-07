Jessica Simpson Is Gifted Giant Crystal Butterfly for 6th Wedding Anniversary With Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson is celebrating her wedding anniversary with a massive gift from her husband! The 39-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram on Sunday to wish Eric Johnson a happy sixth wedding anniversary and show off what he gifted her in honor of the occasion.

In the sweet pic, Simpson and Johnson, 40, are all smiles as they hold up the giant, purple crystal butterfly that he gave her.

"Eric Johnson, my Husband, I love you. 6yrs ago today I married my perfect soulmate. Our unity was written in God’s sky of colliding stars," she captioned the post. "Together we manifest dreams, nurture desire, and hold space. Destined, it always has been and always will be, forevermore."

"Also, anyone who knows me at all knows that this crystal butterfly is my dream gift 🦋," she added.

Back in May, the couple celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the day they met. They now share three kids, Maxwell, 8, Ace, 7, and Birdie, 1. When ET's Katie Krause spoke to Simpson in February, the Open Book author called Johnson's love for her "unreal."

"The pride that he takes in our love and in me, as a woman, is so sexy and it is so empowering, because he just knows that this is my calling. He knows that this is my path and he's just there to hold my hand through it," she gushed. "He's really the backbone to who I am, because anytime I feel like I can't stand, he's there to hold me up and tell me that I actually can."

