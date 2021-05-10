Jessica Simpson Made a Prediction While Pregnant With Son Ace That Came True

Maternal instinct or psychic abilities? Jessica Simpson is so proud of her 7-year-old son Ace, whom she shares with husband Eric Johnson.

Over the weekend, the 40-year-old fashion designer revealed that she predicted her son's baseball skills before he was even born.

"When Ace was in my belly I told everyone and anyone who’d listen that he would dominate a baseball field when he was old enough and would more than likely never ever end up putting the bat down... so far my intuition was correct," Simpson captioned the pic of herself and her son in his baseball uniform. "This kiddo is SO naturally gifted, laser focused, instinctual, bats the ball out of the park, pitches strike outs, and owns his confidence with a humble grin."

Adding that she is "so proud" of her son, Simpson added, "When mama knows she knows."

Not only does Ace love playing baseball, but Simpson also shared that her son was picked to be on an all-star team.

"You make this family SO proud, every single week, as you own your gift and love of baseball!” #ACEKNUTE," she concluded.

Simpson is also mom to 9-year-old daughter, Maxwell, and 2-year-old daughter, Birdie, both of whom recently celebrated birthdays. Back in March, Simpson opened up to ET's Rachel Smith about raising confident kids.

"They’re very secure so far. My oldest daughter is so much like my sister," Simpson said, referring to her younger sister, Ashlee Simpson. "The part of my sister that I've always envied is she is just unapologetically authentic and will take a risk -- with fashion or with beauty or whatever-- and then it'll become a trend and I'll end up hopping on the bandwagon. It's pretty awesome."