Jessica Simpson Pens 42nd Birthday Tribute to Herself: I'm Finally 'My Own Best Friend'

Jessica Simpson celebrated her 42nd birthday with a fun-filled trip to the lake with her family, but on Monday, she took a moment to reflect on how far she's come over the years. The singer penned an emotional tribute to herself on Instagram alongside a photo of herself wearing a black dress with the moon beaming behind her.

"Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin’ into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart," Simpson wrote. "I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades. Everything in my life that has or hasn’t happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE."

"I know myself and I do love her very much," she continued. "I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently. I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend."

Simpson concluded the tribute, writing, "Ok ✨42✨ time to Rock ‘n’ Roll."

Ahead of her birthday, Simpson spent quality time with family at Lake Austin in Texas. On Sunday, she shared photos of her week with husband Eric Johnson and their three kids: Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3. The family enjoyed a boat ride which included jet skiing and other water adventures. Simpson stunned in a red swimsuit and oversized white sunglasses for the celebration.

In a second post, Simpson shared that it was her kids who chose the vacation spot for a very sweet reason.

"We asked the kids where they wanted to go for their summer trip and out of everywhere, they chose Texas to be with their cousins," she captioned a series of vacation pics. "It was a sentimental and nostalgic blast of a week. Settled into summer feeling good."

It's no surprise Simpson chose to celebrate self-love for her birthday. In April, she opened up about how she's learned to maintain a healthy lifestyle and how she would have never thought she'd be posing in a two-piece swimsuit after she "gained and lost 100lbs 3x."

"I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!" Simpson captioned a selfie at the time. "Hard work Determination Self Love."

She later opened up during an interview on The Real about losing the weight post-childbirth, noting that wearing the swimsuit was never her main goal.

"I call it determined patience," she explained. "I believe in setting small goals for yourself, because in my life and how I’ve done it, there’s easy ways to throw in the towel and just feel like it’s impossible. So, the small goals for me are what helped me achieve the main goal."

"I literally brought bathing suits on that trip without trying on a bikini, because I thought I was just going to be in a one-piece. When I put that two-piece on, I got super emotional, and I was like, ‘I did this, it happened,'" she added. "So, it was just like in the moment and I wanted to share it with everyone because I was very proud of myself for doing what at times felt completely impossible."