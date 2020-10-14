Jessica Simpson Showcases Her Toned Legs in Pantsless Pandemic Date Night Look

Quarantine, but make it sexy! Jessica Simpson is proving that she's still got some of the world's best gams and she's ready to show them off -- even in a pandemic.

The 40-year-old fashion designer and mother of three took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a sexy snap of herself in a black body suit and zebra-striped heels.

"Pandemic date nights look a little different these days. No pants required 😜," Simpson captioned the racy shot.

Simpson and her hubby, Eric Johnson, have still been taking time for some romantic date nights amid the pandemic.

Back in August, she shared a selfie with her man in the car, writing, "Drive-thru Drive-in.....Dream date 💚"

The mother of three has also been working hard to stay in shape amid the pandemic after going public about losing 100 pounds following the birth of her daughter, Birdie.

Last month she shared a shot of herself in a yoga pose rocking workout gear with the caption, "Starting the week with a warrior mindset aligned with the beauty of the sunset ✨"

A source close to Simpson previously opened up to ET about her quarantine fitness routine, saying, "She is walking outdoors and on her treadmill. It’s the way she stays sane, so it’s as much for mental health as it is for physical wellness."

