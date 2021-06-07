Jessica Simpson's Husband Eric Johnson Shares Gorgeous Wedding Photos in Honor of 7th Anniversary

Jessica Simpson's husband is marking an important milestone. On Tuesday, Eric Johnson took to Instagram to share pics from his 2014 wedding to the 40-year-old singer, in honor of their seventh anniversary.

In his post, Johnson, 41, shared pics of his wife walking down the aisle and posing in her stunning gown, as well as a shot of him lifting her veil, and photos of them standing side-by-side at the altar and smiling immediately after saying "I do."

The former NFL player also included sweet photos from their reception, as well as pics with his groomsmen.

"Jessica, I love you. 7 years into marriage and you still make me laugh just as hard as day one," Johnson captioned his post. "I had fun yesterday celebrating us."

"Our kids bring us so much joy and they could not be luckier to have such a fiercely empowered, unique, beautiful mama," he continued of their three children, Maxwell, 9, Ace, 8, and Birdie, 2. "I love you, babe!!! Happy Anniversary!"

While Simpson has yet to post in honor of the day, back in May, she marked the 11-year anniversary of the day she and Johnson met.

"11 years STRONG. 11 hearts filled in every passing year with unconditional, passionate, inspired, fascinating, supportive, beautiful, tempting, ravishing, exquisite, sublime, marvelous, honest, happy, adored, ideal, incomparable, powerful, mesmERIC, LOVE," Simpson wrote alongside a black-and-white pic with her husband. "Our connected hearts are praised and celebrated on this serendipitous day. I knew the night we met, the fate of you, locked the key to my searching heart and simply held my soul with love and honor."

"Then, now and for the rest of my life I am fully and always yours and you mine. Gaining access to your heart to dwell and reside in, is the greatest gift I will ever rest within until the end of time," she continued. Time goes by, the perfect children you gave me are growing older, but with you and I time does not exist for it only allows space to broaden...expanding beyond horizons just to love and be loved. Happy Anniversary to us, the beauty of us -- as is and forevermore."

In a February 2020 interview with ET, Simpson gushed over her husband, describing their love as "unreal."

"The pride that he takes in our love and in me as a woman is so sexy," she said at the time. "It is so empowering. He just knows that this is my calling and he knows that this is my path and he's just there to hold my hand."