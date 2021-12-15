Jim Bob Duggar Loses State Senate Primary Race Days After Son Josh Is Found Guilty in Child Porn Case

Jim Bob Duggar's short-lived race for state senator has come to an abrupt end, less than a week after his son, Josh Duggar, was found guilty in his child pornography case.

The patriarch of the Duggar family lost Tuesday's primary race in Arkansas after garnering only 456 votes (15.34 percent). His Republican counterparts -- Colby Fulfer and Steve Unger -- will face off in a run-off election in January.

The former Arkansas State Representative took to his campaign's Facebook page and thanked those who supported him.

"I want to thank those of you who voted for me, volunteered, contributed, and supported me in my race for Arkansas State Senate District 7," he wrote. "I am so honored to have been surrounded by some really great people in this campaign. It has been a difficult season for our family, so I am particularly grateful to those of you who have offered your prayers and encouragement."

The 56-year-old father of 19, who served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999 to 2002, announced his bid for the state senate seat back in October. At the time, the Arkansas native said he felt it was his duty to run for office now because "these are unprecedented times in our nation."

Jim Bob's defeat came just days after the Duggar family was rocked by two separate scandals. Jana Duggar was charged last week with endangering the welfare of a minor. Just four days prior, Josh was found guilty of two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years behind bars.

The judge in Josh's case announced that sentencing will be announced four months from now. Following the guilty verdict, Josh's parents released a statement saying, in part, "Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [Child Sex Abuse Material]."