Jim Carrey, Steve Martin and More Stars Pay Tribute to Late 'SNL' Alum Norm Macdonald

Rest in peace, Norm Macdonald. The Saturday Night Live alum died on Tuesday, his manager confirmed to ET, and his friends and fans were quick to pay tribute.
Macdonald's death came after a nine-year private battle with cancer, his management firm, Brillstein Entertainment, told Deadline. According to the outlet, Lori Jo Hoekstra, Macdonald's longtime producing partner and friend, was with the comedian when he died. He was 61.
"He was most proud of his comedy," Hoekstra said. "He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that 'a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.' He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly."
Macdonald was beloved in the comedy world, and stars including Jon Stewart, Conan O'Brien, Jim Carrey, Patton Oswalt and Steve Martin have taken to social media to honor him upon hearing of his death.
"No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique. F**k cancer," Stewart wrote.
"I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald," O'Brien tweeted. "Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I'm so sad for all of us today."
"My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10 year battle," Carrey posted. "He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him."
"NOOOOO GODDAMIT. Oh my God what is even happening. Good bye, Norm. You were never not 100% hilarious," Oswalt wrote.
Martin also wrote, "We loved Norm MacDonald. One of a kind."
Bob Saget paid tribute with a recent snapshot of himself and Macdonald on Twitter, and said he was "devastated" by the news of his death.
"Met Norm in Ottawa when he was in my audience at 17 years old. Been close for decades. We have lost a comedic genius," Saget wrote. "No other voice in comedy has been as uniquely prolific, brazen, dark, hilarious, and heartfelt. Love you forever, Norm."
Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live honored the former cast member and Weekend Update anchor with a special memorial on Instagram.
"Today is a sad day. All of us here at SNL mourn the loss of Norm Macdonald, one of the most impactful comedic voices of his or any other generation," the post read. "There are so many things that we’ll miss about Norm - from his unflinching integrity to his generosity to his consistent ability to surprise. But most of all he was just plain funny. No one was funny like Norm."
Macdonald is survived by his 28-year-old son, Dylan Macdonald.
