Jim Carrey, Steve Martin and More Stars Pay Tribute to Late 'SNL' Alum Norm Macdonald

Rest in peace, Norm Macdonald. The Saturday Night Live alum died on Tuesday, his manager confirmed to ET, and his friends and fans were quick to pay tribute.

Macdonald's death came after a nine-year private battle with cancer, his management firm, Brillstein Entertainment, told Deadline. According to the outlet, Lori Jo Hoekstra, Macdonald's longtime producing partner and friend, was with the comedian when he died. He was 61.

"He was most proud of his comedy," Hoekstra said. "He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that 'a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.' He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly."

Macdonald was beloved in the comedy world, and stars including Jon Stewart, Conan O'Brien, Jim Carrey, Patton Oswalt and Steve Martin have taken to social media to honor him upon hearing of his death.

"No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique. F**k cancer," Stewart wrote.

"I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald," O'Brien tweeted. "Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I'm so sad for all of us today."

I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I'm so sad for all of us today. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) September 14, 2021

"My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10 year battle," Carrey posted. "He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him."

My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10 year battle. He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him. — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 14, 2021

"NOOOOO GODDAMIT. Oh my God what is even happening. Good bye, Norm. You were never not 100% hilarious," Oswalt wrote.

Martin also wrote, "We loved Norm MacDonald. One of a kind."

We loved Norm MacDonald. One of a kind. https://t.co/0sXoCLEtuG — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 14, 2021

Bob Saget paid tribute with a recent snapshot of himself and Macdonald on Twitter, and said he was "devastated" by the news of his death.

"Met Norm in Ottawa when he was in my audience at 17 years old. Been close for decades. We have lost a comedic genius," Saget wrote. "No other voice in comedy has been as uniquely prolific, brazen, dark, hilarious, and heartfelt. Love you forever, Norm."

Devastated. Met Norm in Ottawa when he was in my audience at 17 years old. Been close for decades. We have lost a comedic genius. No other voice in comedy has been as uniquely prolific, brazen, dark, hilarious, and heartfelt. Love you forever, Norm. pic.twitter.com/V44nyouhQN — bob saget (@bobsaget) September 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live honored the former cast member and Weekend Update anchor with a special memorial on Instagram.

"Today is a sad day. All of us here at SNL mourn the loss of Norm Macdonald, one of the most impactful comedic voices of his or any other generation," the post read. "There are so many things that we’ll miss about Norm - from his unflinching integrity to his generosity to his consistent ability to surprise. But most of all he was just plain funny. No one was funny like Norm."

See more reactions below.

To so many people in comedy, me included, there was nobody funnier than Norm MacDonald. You always hoped he would hang around after the work was done, just so you could hear his stories and get a laugh. So hilarious and so generous with his personality. I’m gonna miss him. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) September 14, 2021

So sad about Norm McDonald.

He was SO f’ing funny. One of the all time greats. — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) September 14, 2021

Love you Norm ❤️ — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) September 14, 2021

No one was better or funnier than Norm.

Rest In Peace Sir — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) September 14, 2021

Norm, I didn’t just like you.

I loved you.

You didn’t just make me laugh.

You made me cry with laughter.

I’m still crying today.

But when I think of you,

my tears will run down my face with all the memories of all the laughter and all the joys that you brought to all of us.

Rest pic.twitter.com/0cRWLhh5ec — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 14, 2021

Norm was in a comedy genre of his own. No one like him on this planet. Please do yourself a favor and watch his stuff. He was one of a kind of all time — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 14, 2021

Norm didn't just make us laugh, he made us laugh hard. Rest well, you crazy bastard. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 14, 2021

Norm is the pinnacle of bravery and originality. 💔 https://t.co/UfeNoEUlUv — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) September 14, 2021

Oh fuck. I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting. I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the the all time greats. RIP. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 14, 2021

This photo was taken after I was a guest on Norm's show. At dinner the laughs just continued nonstop. He will be missed. RIP Norm Macdonald pic.twitter.com/DToJCUBdU2 — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) September 14, 2021

In such a divisive time even among comedians, we can all agree Norm MacDonald was the best. Rest In Peace.💔 — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) September 14, 2021

Norm Macdonald Remembered: Seth Rogan Praises “Comedy Giant,” Edgar Wright Says, “Thanks For All The Laughs” - Deadline



Very saddened and shocked to hear of this

Lovely funny funny funny man

RIP https://t.co/MwiM0aQxTp — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) September 14, 2021

Oh come on! Damnit. Not Norm. Absolutely gutted. One of the most underrated and hilarious SNL performers. RIP #NormMacdonald https://t.co/bK5EALnpYz — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 14, 2021

I love the science of comedy. Comedy nerds know that the one step beyond #TheAristcrats was the time Norm Macdonald decided to commit to doing a kitschy mediocre roast for Bob Saget. It was beyond trolling. — B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) September 14, 2021

Truly one of the funniest moments on TV. That was awesome, Norm ruled https://t.co/ZqmwyCpGtY — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) September 14, 2021

No please, not Norm. — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) September 14, 2021

Norm McDonald always just marched to the beat of his own drum. That beat didn’t always groove with everyone, but for those whom it did- it was an infectious rhythm that always left you wanting more. Like he was constantly in on a joke that the rest of us had to catch up to… — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) September 14, 2021

rip norm mcdonald. one of my first comedy hero’s. every single time i saw him, whether in person or on tv he always surpassed any expectations of how immensely funny he was. truly one of a kind. so lucky to have known you. you will be missed — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin23) September 14, 2021

So sad. Thanks Norm for all the great laughs and always speaking your mind. You were one of my all time favorites and one of the funniest of all time. RIP Sure gonna be missed. #comedylegend pic.twitter.com/1P4pAGpwtu — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) September 14, 2021

Norm Macdonald, Stand-Up and ‘Saturday Night Live’ Star, Dead at 61 https://t.co/8Gb6Ns0hpF via @RollingStone



This awful news took my breath away. Sending love to his family and friends. — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 14, 2021

Macdonald is survived by his 28-year-old son, Dylan Macdonald.