Jim Parsons Reveals He and Husband Todd Spiewak Had Coronavirus, Talks 'Brutal' Symptom

Jim Parsons was one of the millions of people around the world to contract the coronavirus. The 47-year-old Boys in the Bandstar revealed on Monday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he and his husband, Todd Spiewak, fought the disease earlier this year.

"Not everybody did [know we had it], but I figure why not talk about it with you on television?" he quipped to host Fallon. "Todd and I both had it early on. It was, like, middle of March. We didn't know what it was. We thought we had colds. And then it seemed less likely and then finally we lost our sense of smell and taste."

He said that losing his taste and smell was a particularly tough symptom to have in quarantine.

"It defied the descriptions for me. I didn't realize how completely taste and smell could be gone," he said. "And when you're in quarantine and there's really nothing to do but eat, oh my god, that was brutal."

When Fallon asked if that meant he abstained from eating while suffering from that particular symptom, Parsons replied, "I ate everything. I just didn't taste it. It's the definition of wasted calories."

Prior to the pandemic, the actor wrapped a lengthy run as Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory.

"Yeah, it was weird," he said of the show ending. "It's been really hard to decide what is Big Bang being gone and what's being now stuck in this weird time of quarantine. The whole world is in this weird time. The weirdest part for me was the way -- and I'm sorry if this sounds morbid -- but it reminds me of when someone dies or a pet passes and it feels so monumental in the moment and you think, well, this will never end. And then one day you look up and you go, 'Oh, nine months have gone by. OK, I guess life carries on.'"

As for how his famous character would handle quarantine, Parsons quipped, "He was built for this. This was the moment he was waiting for."