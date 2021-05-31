Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Gale Share Sweet Wedding Photos

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale are bringing fans inside their adorable wedding. The pair posted some snapshots from their gorgeous ceremony on Sunday, and seemed excited to share the love.

Allen and Gale had tied the knot on Thursday evening. The country singer and his bride married in a small, intimate ceremony that included family and close friends such as fellow country artists Tyler Rich, Chuck Wicks and Darius Rucker.

Gale shared a snapshot from their wedding photo booth on her Instagram Story shortly after saying "I do," and on Sunday, she and Allen posted more pics from their nuptials.

"My Forever 🖤 I love you @lexmarieallen," Allen captioned a stunning photo from their wedding. "Suit @kbccustomclothing."

"Mr & Mrs Allen 🖤," he wrote alongside another snap.

Gale added her own pic, writing, "The Allens, forever 🤍."

Allen and Gale got engaged in July 2019. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Naomi Bettie Allen, in March 2020; Allen is also dad to a 6-year-old son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

Allen previously told ET that Aadyn had been "wanting to be a big brother for a while." "He's been asking, and I finally told him," he shared. "He's super excited about it."

