Jimmie Allen, Elle King, and ET's Rachel Smith to Host CBS' 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash'

Music City is ready to ring in the new year! CBS announced today that Jimmie Allen and Elle King will join Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith for New Year's Live: Nashville's Big Bash on Friday, Dec. 31.

"When I got the call to host, I was super excited and started looking forward to it right then," Allen says in a press release for the TV event. "I was part of the show last year as a performer, so being able to co-host it this year with Elle King and Rachel Smith and see all the great performances that are lined up -- it’s going to be awesome."

Allen adds that he's thrilled to try his hand at hosting and represent the places he loves along the way. "I get to represent not only Nashville and country music but my home state of Delaware – primetime television on New Year’s Eve!" he muses. "Let’s bring this new year in right!"

King offers equal words of excitement. "New Year’s Eve has always been one of my favorite nights to celebrate because we get to reflect on the year we’ve had while getting a fresh start," she says. "Nashville has been so amazing and welcoming to me this year and I can’t wait to see what next year brings. I am so excited to be hosting the festivities live from Music City!"

This will be Smith's second time hosting Nashville's Big Bash. A Nashville native, she's "thrilled" to be back for round two. "Hanging with my talented country friends in Music City on New Year’s Eve is the ultimate way to kick off the new year!" Smith's shares.

The star-studded entertainment special will also feature 50 performances from country music's biggest names, including Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band and more.

CBS' New Year's Live: Nashville's Big Bash will run for five hours and cross multiple time zones, complete with a traditional countdown to midnight ET, a Nashville music note drop and fireworks at midnight CT.