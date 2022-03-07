Jimmie Allen Jokes That He's 'Retired' When it Comes to Having More Kids (Exclusive)

Jimmie Allen jokes that he has his hands full when it comes to his three adorable kids. However, he and wife Alexis Gale still managed to use the 2022 ACM Awards as an opportunity for a cute date night.

The pair walked the red carpet at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday, and the country crooner -- who is also co-hosting the show this years -- spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about becoming a new dad for the third time back in October.

"The babies are back home in Nashville with Alexis' mom, my mother-in-law, and my sister so they are hanging out," Allen said, of his date night with his ladylove. "Going from two to three is a big jump! It's cool, we love 'em and we're just definitely thankful for our kids."

"For sure, we feel out numbered, yeah. [And] we are," Allen added. The pair are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Naomi, as well as Allen's 7-year-old son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

When asked if the parents plan to try for another kid in the future, Allen said definitively, '"Oh, I am done."

"I retired my jersey," he said, adding that Gale is on board with that plan. "We threw around the idea of maybe having another one in like four years, we thought about it, we tossed around the idea. And then we closed the idea."

Allen is set to co-host Monday's star-studded celebration of country music alongside Gabby Barrett and Dolly Parton!

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards streams on Amazon Prime Video on Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT.