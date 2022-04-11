Jimmy Fallon's 'That's My Jam' to Kick Season 2 Off With Special Holiday Episode

The musical fun is back! Jimmy Fallon will return to his game show high jinks with season 2 of That's My Jam, now set to launch with a special holiday episode on Dec. 5.

That's My Jam is an extension of the musical and comedy games that audiences love most from the Tonight Show, featured via hour-long episodes with two competing celebrity teams and Fallon as host. Season 2's special holiday episode will headline Saturday Night Live alums Fred Armisen and Ana Gasteyer up against fellow SNL alums Rachel Dratch and Melissa Villaseñor.

The episode will debut several of the season's new games, including a holiday rendition of "Turn the Beat Around," the show's musical charades in which competitors must dance their clues, and "More Than a Feeling," the That's My Jam version of Tonight Show's "Can You Feel It." The SNL crew will also take on returning games "Undercover Covers," "Wheel of Impossible Karaoke," and "The Doombox."

That's My Jam broke records with its first season, racking up viral views online which include the impressive impromptu showdown between Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande last November. To date, season 1 was NBC's best-ever digital launch for a non-scripted program.

The holiday episode will premiere on Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.