Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden Resume Filming Talk Shows From Home Due To Covid-19 Surge in LA

Like so many other Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic, Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden are back to working from home. The late-night talk show hosts, who both tape in Los Angeles, have returned to remote production of their respective shows due to the COVID-19 surge.

Kimmel addressed the return to his house at the start of Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, while delivering his monologue from his living room, where he'd previously hosted the show during the early months of the pandemic.

"Hi, I'm Jimmy, I'm the host of this house," he began with a laugh. "Thanks for watching from your house. This is our first show of the new year. And exciting new year. 2021 is in, 2020 is out. I've been bubbling with enthusiasm, optimism. I've been ready for a return to normalcy."

"And here I am doing the show from my kitchen again," he added. "Because there's a deadly virus, that seems to be living in LA now. It seems to have taken permanent residence here. I believe it lives across the street from me in Kendall Jenner's old house."

Kimmel also shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot from the cozy set in his home.

Back to work... from home! 🤪 pic.twitter.com/PTUlqqd3Xc — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) January 5, 2021

Meanwhile, The Late Late Show also returned to remote taping, and Corden returned to his garage set, where he spent a great deal of time throughout the middle of last year.

"A very warm welcome back to my garage," Corden shared at the top of Monday's show. "That's right, we're back in lockdown for a few days. We're going to be doing the show from my house until it's safe to return."

"So, once again, I'm saying hello to my garage and good-bye to my pants," Corden joked. "Remember when everyone was making sourdough bread? Do you remember that? Back when people had energy."

Before the show kicked off, Corden shared a photo of his garage set-up and revealed that they would once again be taping out of his home.

"No, you're not experiencing déjà vu," the post read. "With Los Angeles back on lockdown, we're once again taping the #LateLateShow in @JKCorden's garage until it's safe to return to our studio. So mask up, stay safe, and we'll see you tonight."

Most of the late-night talk shows that recorded from the hosts' homes returned to in-studio production -- sans audiences -- back in August. However, with the exponential increase in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles, it seems that coronavirus precautions may not be enough to keep crews and the hosts safe.

