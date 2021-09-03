Jimmy Kimmel and More Late Night Hosts React After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Shocking' Oprah Interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey has dominated the public conversation since it aired on Sunday, and late night talk show hosts across the networks addressed the shocking revelations Monday night.

During the candid and surprisingly revealing conversation, Meghan and Harry opened up about the behind-the-scenes drama of their royal exit, questions regarding their son's skin color, the sex of their forthcoming second child, and where their relationships stand now that they've left royal life behind.

Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, James Corden and Jimmy Fallon dedicated a great deal of their Monday monologues to the riveting two-hour special, and used the chat as an opportunity to skewer the monarchy and royal protocol.

Here's a roundup of some of the best reactions and funniest late night responses to the surprisingly candid TV special.



Jimmy Kimmel

"Thanks for joining us on International Women's Day, a day on which we celebrate the many achievements of women around the world by watching The Bachelor and gossiping about the queen."

"Oprah sat down with Meghan and Harry in what will go down as the most shocking gender reveal party of all time."

"Everyone thinks marrying a prince is like a fairy tale. Turns out, it's not."

"Imagine after centuries of inbreeding, all of the sudden these people are worried about the color of the baby's skin. Prince Charles has the ears of a basset hound, and they're worried about the baby's skin. By the way, they should hope the baby looks more like Meghan than Harry, no offense."

"Harry said racism was a big part of their decision to leave. You know things are bad at Buckingham Palace if they came to America to get away from racism. It's like trying to get some peace and quiet at Chuck E. Cheese."



Jimmy Fallon

"I have some news to make everyone feel a little better: The Royal family is just as messed up as everyone else is!"

"It was a big event, mainly because they revealed the baby's gender in California without burning down an entire forest."

"Another big revelation was that Meghan said that she and Harry got married three days before the Royal Wedding. Great! Now I feel like a fool for waking up at 5 a.m. to watch two married people get married. When the queen heard about the secret weeding the queen was so upset she asked for her panini maker back."



Stephen Colbert

"If you didn't catch it, let me tell you me lords and ladies, it got real, real fast."

On Meghan saying that she never looked her husband up online before getting married to him: "What? Let me introduce you to this thing called Google. Over there, I think it's called Lorry. It's full of useful information. For instance, it says your husband knew Princess Di. That might have been an indication that this was gonna be a rough gig. Also, while you're Googling, you might want to try the combo 'Andrew,' 'Island' and 'Epstein.' It'll give you an idea about what the royal family is OK with."

"I’m gonna go on a limb here and say there’s a possibility, just a possibility mind you, that this medieval, selective breeding program might be racist? Also, it's never good when the British ruling class thinks someone is too dark. They steal their land and make them play cricket."



James Corden

"Among the many revelations in the interview, Harry and Meghan said they secretly got married three days before their public wedding. A public wedding that I attended! I got to tell you, I want my toaster back. That was a wedding present, not a 'Three days after the wedding' present."

"So the ceremony I went to was a sham? Can you imagine if they were like, 'Does anyone here object to this union?' And I was like, 'Me! I do!' And then it's like, 'Too bad they're already married. We're really just doing this for show.'"



Seth Meyers

"Today is International Women's Day, while yesterday belonged to a woman who decided to stop being international."

"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down for an interview last night with Oprah Winfrey, or as British tabloids reported it: 'Harry's Kidnapper Speaks.'"



