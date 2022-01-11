Jimmy Kimmel Is Moved to Tears Remembering Bob Saget

On Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Jimmy Kimmel wore his heart on his sleeve remembering his good friend, Bob Saget. The Fuller House star and comedian died unexpectedly on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed. He was 65.

In a pre-taped segment for his show, Kimmel broke down in tears multiple times, admitting, "I'm sorry. I taped this like 14 times, and I just..."

"Bob was the sweetest, he was the sweetest man... I had so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails, calls from Bob," Kimmel said of Saget. "He always had a compliment. He would write sometimes just to tell me he loved me."

Kimmel added that you'd always gravitate toward Saget and his wife, Kelly Rizzo, at a party. "He had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone. Never," the late-night host shared. "If there were people he didn't like, he kept it to himself. Unlike me, he was a good person."

Emotion took over when Kimmel spoke about how Saget and Kimmel would chat about being dads together.

"In one email we were talking about our kids, and I have it here. He wrote, 'One night soon let's go out and have some meat and some good damn drinks and talk about how lucky we are that we have them,'" Kimmel said, tearing up. "And we did do that, many times. When my son was in the hospital, Bob checked in a lot. So, I want to send love to his daughters, to his wife, Kelly, and to his friends who loved him so much."

Saget is survived by his wife and three daughters, Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, from a previous relationship.