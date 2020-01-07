Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo on Offering a 'Raw' Look Into Their Lives After Miscarriage (Exclusive)

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are letting fans in on their joy and pain on the upcoming season of Counting On. The TLC series' 11th season will see the couple's big move to California and pregnancy journey following their miscarriage.

In an interview with ET's Lauren Zima on Tuesday, Jinger said viewers will see her and Jeremy in a "raw form that they've never seen before."

"So much is going on this year. We move across the country. We experience the death of Jinger's grandmother, we suffer a miscarriage. But we also have the joys of expecting a new little one," Jeremy shared. "What we're really excited about is showing the world this dimension of our life, the good times and the bad."

"I just hope... that others who've walked through the same difficulties will be able to have hope. Even through all of those things," Jinger shared.

The 26-year-old welcomed daughter Felicity with Jeremy in 2018, two years after their 2016 wedding. She announced she was pregnant again -- with a baby girl -- in a May teaser for Counting On, sharing at the same time that she had suffered a miscarriage the previous winter. Jinger admitted there's "a lot of emotions" that come with having a miscarriage and then watching that experience back on TV.

"It was definitely a hard thing to deal with, but God gave us grace," she told ET. "We're looking forward to the joys now of having a new little one on the way, and I'm very excited about that."

"Of course, following the miscarriage... you're excited [to get pregnant again], but you don't want to get too excited at the same time," she shared. "But now I am nearly halfway, and so I'm really thankful."

The couple said that this time around, they were hesitant to share the news of their pregnancy so freely.

"You just want to make sure that the baby's healthy, more than anything... I just didn't want Jinger to have to walk through that pain again," Jeremy said. "It's so difficult, and you can't really explain it until you've been through it."

"So, we waited and we just prayed," he continued. "It's exciting that the little one, she's active. She's kicking strong. She was dancing in an ultrasound every day, I'm convinced. So, that's exciting to see how healthy the baby is."

Jinger has also been leaning on her sister, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, for support. Joy-Anna is also pregnant with a baby girl after suffering a miscarriage.

"She and I had lots of conversations when I lost the baby, and also now that I'm pregnant again," Jinger revealed. "We were already close, but I think that's only deepened in the past few months, having been in the same place and with none of my other sisters experiencing this loss. It's been amazing just to have her and to hear her heart too and how she walked through the miscarriage before me. But then also now, with the pregnancy following the miscarriage, just how she's coping with even the fears that you'll feel."

The sisters have stayed close amid Jinger and Jeremy's big move to Los Angeles. "We were living in Texas before moving here, so moving away from family when we got married, that was difficult," Jinger admitted. "Moving all the way over to L.A., it's just so much further from Arkansas. For me at least, it was like, 'Man, I wonder if we're going to get to see them very often... [but] they've been able to visit quite a bit, so that's been such a blessing."

Jinger and Jeremy were able to enjoy several months of exploring Los Angeles before the coronavirus outbreak, and really enjoy their new city, as far as it is from home. The couple are taking it all as a blessing, and opened up to ET about how being in L.A. has allowed them to learn more about the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Really being in L.A., it's kind of the center for a lot of that conversation. Jinger and I have appreciated that, and we wanted to be involved in that conversation," Jeremy said. "We've thought a lot about raising Felicity and any other children we may have here, and I think that's an exciting prospect, because we want them to be able to... have different perspectives. Hearing from different people is good."

These days, it's been all about video chats for the Duggar family as they stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. The new season of Counting On will begin with a special quarantine episode.

"You'll see some family gatherings of everyone socially distanced," Jeremy said. "Family night via video chat, which is... that's the new reality. Everybody's been kind of adjusting to that."

"My family is definitely super close. I think for us, we live in L.A., and so that distance is already there. So for us, it provides even more opportunities to get together with the family over video chat, than even usually we get to," Jinger added. "But I've heard from my siblings. It's been really difficult for them to be separated, stay in their own homes and just try to call in whenever they can. I think that they're just all trying to make the best of it."

Counting On returns July 7 on TLC.