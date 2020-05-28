Jinger Duggar Vuolo Expecting Second Child With Husband Jeremy After Suffering Miscarriage

Congrats are in order for Jinger Duggar Vuolo!

In a sneak peek trailer for the all-new season of Counting On, the 26-year-old reality star reveals to her family that she and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are expecting their second child, a baby girl.

"We are so excited to start on this new adventure in California," Jinger says, while discussing their new Los Angeles lifestyle. "But I also think of how far away from our families we're going to be."

"We recently found out that we're expecting," she continues, as Jeremy explains how they plan to tell the rest of the family the good news with "pregnant gingerbread" cookies.

All of this comes after Jinger sadly suffered a miscarriage last winter. But with months of grieving behind them, she and Jeremy couldn't be happier to give their first child, daughter Felicity, a sister.

Counting On returns to TLC for its 11th season on Tuesday, June 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.