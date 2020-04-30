Joe Alwyn Shares a Sweet Glimpse Into His and Taylor Swift's Quarantine

Fans are now sure that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are happily quarantining together.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old British actor posted a slew of Instagram Stories, with a couple that included his girlfriend's adorable cat Benjamin Button. After sharing pics of drawings and one of him sipping on some white wine, he snapped photos of the blue-eyed feline. Swift adopted the cute kitty after falling in love with him while shooting her "Me!" music video.

In The Favourite actor's photos, Benjamin Button is seen cuddled up inside a paper bag, as well as peeking from inside a box.

In one additional snap, Benjamin Button is hiding underneath a rug -- which fans noticed was the same as the one in the background of one of Swift's most recent pics with her other cat, Olivia Benson. The singer is also mom to cat Meredith Grey.

The two have maintained a private relationship ever since getting together. While they don't post photos of each other, Swift did share a gorgeous quarantine selfie earlier this week with an update on quarantine life.

"Not a lot going on at the moment," she captioned the shot.

Earlier in April, Swift -- who has postponed all of her 2020 tour dates due to the pandemic -- shared more of what she had been doing with her newly-freed up time.

“A lot of my friends and I have been doing sort of a weekly family FaceTime, which is always hilarious,” she said during SiriusXM’s Hits 1 n Chill Home DJ special. “I think it's really important that we all stay connected because isolation doesn't have to be an all-encompassing thing. We may be isolated, physically, but we can still keep in touch with people. We can still play games with our friends and family on our phones ... that is one of the great things about modern technology."

