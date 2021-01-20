Joe Biden's Inauguration: Jill Biden, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and More Arrivals

A few celebrities and politicians are in Washington, D.C., to celebrate Joe Biden being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday.

During the inauguration of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, TV viewers got a glimpse of some of the A-listers in attendance. For his big day, Biden was dressed in a dapper Ralph Lauren suit while Dr. Jill Biden turned heads in an ocean blue Markarian dress and overcoat. As for Harris, she looked stunning alongside her husband, Doug Emhoff, in a look by young black designer Christopher John Rogers.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Like Harris, Hillary Clinton also stepped out in shades of purple -- a fashion symbol of bipartisanship -- with her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

Getty Images

Former first ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush equally stood out in their ensembles. Mrs. Obama's look was designed by Sergio Hudson, a Black designer from South Carolina, while Bush opted for a powder blue coat, gray dress and sheer tights.

JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

MELINA MARA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Lady Gaga, who performed the national anthem at the swearing-in ceremony, was one of the first celebrity guests to arrive, rocking a white button-up jacket with a matching mask and Giuseppe Zanotti lace-up boots. She completed the look with a braided updo. She later changed into a navy blue-and-red ballgown with black gloves for her performance.

WIN MCNAMEE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez also dressed to impress in a sophisticated striped suit with a black tie, black mask and sunglasses. His fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, was also a performer at the ceremony, stepping out in a gorgeous Chanel pantsuit.

Caroline Brehman / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CAROLINE BREHMAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The power couple later posed for photos with their squad.

In addition to Lopez and Gaga, Garth Brooks also performed at the swearing-in ceremony in blue jeans and his signature cowboy hat.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Rosario Dawson was spotted accompanying her boyfriend, Sen. Cory Booker, at the event. The two wore matching masks from the actress' Studio 189 company.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Later, on the TV special Celebrating America, hosted by Tom Hanks, there will be performances by John Legend, Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, Katy Perry, John Legend, Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemons.