Joe Biden's Stutter Highlighted in 13-Year-Old Boy's Inspiring DNC Speech

In a night filled with moving speeches and inspirational stories, one young boy's address to the nation truly stood out. It was a message of unity and gratitude from 13-year-old Brayden Harrington.
"Without Joe Biden, I wouldn't be talking to you today," Harrington said in a video that aired during the virtual convention. "A few months ago, I met him in New Hampshire. He told me we were members of the same club."
As Harrington explained, they both stutter, and they both are working to move past the obstacle.
"It’s really amazing to see that someone like me became vice president," Harrington explained. "He told me about a book of poems by Yeats he would read out loud to practice. He showed me how he marks his addresses to make them easier to say out loud."
Harrington said he did "the same thing today" to be able to deliver his powerful testimonial.
"I'm just a regular kid, and in a short amount of time, Joe Biden made me feel more confident about something that's bothered me my whole life. Joe Biden cared. Imagine what he could do for all of us," Harrington continued. “Kids like me are counting on you to elect someone we can all look up to. Someone who cares. Someone who will make our country and the world feel better."
Biden has been open in the past about his challenges with stuttering, and how he's worked hard to overcome the speech issue in the past.
Harrington's courage in delivering such a public address to support Biden was met with a lot of love on Twitter from those who were moved by his story.
Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.
