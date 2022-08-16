Joe Jonas Admits to Using Injectables on His Face: 'We Can Be Open and Honest'

Joe Jonas isn't ashamed that he's used injectables. In recent interviews, the 33-year-old singer revealed that he recently used cosmetic treatments for the first time in an effort to smooth the appearance of frown lines and crow's feet.

"I don't think it's necessarily something that we have to shy away from," Jonas tells People of being candid about his experience. "We can be open and honest about it and be confident and not really shy away from speaking our truth."

"There were all these talks at one point, like, 'Oh, men can't do this or it's weird for guys to do that,' and I think there's a stigma that's fading, and I like that," he adds. "Guys are more openly wearing makeup, and it's great to see. It's like, do whatever you want, you know? It's a beautiful generation that we're living in."

In a separate interview with Allure, Jonas notes that "there's nothing more beautiful than confidence."

"Looking your best comes from feeling your best," he tells the outlet. "I make it a point to prioritize practices and routines that make me feel like the best version of myself."

While Jonas admits that the injectables didn't make him feel like "a different person," it did give him "confidence" after he started to notice "more frown lines." Making it even better, Jonas says, the procedure was neither painful nor stress-inducing.

"I was out in LA and it was a really easy procedure. I didn't feel like I was going into this big thing that you only see on film and TV. I felt comfortable that this was not going to be a big ordeal," he says. "It felt easy and comfortable. I went with a friend and they also did it with me, so it wasn't stress-inducing."

As for the results, Jonas tells Allure he "noticed the difference in the relief of frown lines and I was like, 'OK, I like that.'"

"I liked that it relieved the area a little bit and I was like, 'OK, this is great,' without it being too much for my liking," he adds to People. "I appreciated that it wasn't over the top. It's very light."

When it comes to potential judgment he may face for being candid about his skincare secret in the press, Jonas tells Allure, "This is what makes me feel good and that's all that really matters."

"Everyone has an opinion, but everyone can also make their own decisions for themselves. I felt like personally, this was something that gave me that confidence boost that I was looking for," he tells the outlet. "Yes, it is getting more mainstream and there's less negative connotation that comes with these types of procedures and skin-care routines."

"I find it to be something that I'm glad that we're able to discuss openly without it feeling like it's a big secret for people. And of course, to each their own," Jonas adds. "There are people that obviously don't want to talk about it, but I think it's nice to start to shy away from being shy about it, [and to find] the confidence in yourself to say, 'I did this.'"