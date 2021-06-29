Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Celebrate Second Anniversary of Their French Nuptials

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are celebrating the best two years of their lives.

The Jonas Brother and the former Game of Thrones star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share stunning photos from their nuptials in France, which took place two years ago. Turner, 25, shared a black-and-white photo of her and Jonas, 31, holding hands and smiling wide as they walked down the aisle as husband and wife.

"2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub," the actress captioned the shot. At this time, Turner and Jonas had already tied the knot at a local chapel in Las Vegas in May 2019. Thanks to Diplo, what was supposed to be a secret wedding turned out to make headlines when the DJ livestreamed it on Instagram.

Turner also shared never-before-seen photos from their wedding day, including her getting ready with her bridesmaids, their enormous and lavish cake, their guests enjoying the pool and more.

"I mean… f**k it, it’s been 2 years," she added.

As for the "Cake by the Ocean" crooner, he also posted a lively black-and-white snap from their wedding day. In it, he and Turner are on the dance floor as he dips her.

"The best two years of my life. Love you @sophiet," the singer wrote alongside the photo.

He followed up his post with another slideshow that was filled with even more pic from their special day.

In May, they celebrated their two-year Vegas wedding anniversary by sharing never-before-seen pics from their celebration.

Over the last two years, the couple has kept their relationship private. They also became parents to daughter Willa, who was born July 22.

The two have yet to share a photo of their baby girl. However, Turner has posted several throwback pics of her pregnancy journey on Instagram.

In May, Jonas revealed the biggest lesson he learned since becoming a father, telling CBS This Morning, "Naps are nice. All around."

He also marveled over his "gorgeous" baby girl, sharing the major upside of quarantine due to COVID-19.

"It's been amazing. It's been forced time at home," he said. "I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back."

For more on the couple, see below.