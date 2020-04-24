Joe Jonas Sees Wife Sophie Turner Walking Down the Aisle Every Time He Sings This Song

Joe Jonas doesn't hesitate to relive a special moment from his wedding day. In Jonas Brothers' new Amazon Prime Video concert documentary, Happiness Continues, Joe discusses why "Hesitate" is such a special song for him to perform.

"'Hesitate' is a song I wrote. It's like my vows before I wrote my vows. It's my promise to Sophie," he explains in the documentary of his wife, Sophie Turner. "I can see in the audience when it's definitely those other people's songs. I see couples holding each other. I see somebody that song got them through something."

"For me, it takes me to a whole different universe," Joe continues. "I'm seeing her walk down the aisle again every time I close my eyes."

In the romantic track, Joe croons to Sophie, "I will take your pain / And put it on my heart / I won't hesitate / Just tell me where to start / I thank the oceans for giving me you / You saved me once and now I'll save you too / I won't hesitate for you."

Joe and Sophie first tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019, but held their second, more lavish ceremony in France last June. They are now reportedly expecting their first child.

Prime Video

Joe isn't the only brother to discuss married life in the documentary, as Nick Jonas also gets candid about his love for his wife, Priyanka Chopra, whom he wed in December 2018.

"There are some songs where I thought I had an understanding of love or what it meant and times where I probably just imagined a version of it in my head," Nick admits before the band begins playing their 2007 track, "Hello Beautiful."

"But now," he continues, "I'm in a spot where I actually know what that looks like, what that feels like."

Happiness Continues is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.