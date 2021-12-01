Joe Jonas to Join Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell in War Movie 'Devotion'

Joe Jonas is ready to make his dramatic film debut!

The performer announced on Tuesday that he would be joining stars Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell and Thomas Sadoski in the upcoming war film Devotion, sharing Deadline's article about his casting and writing, "Let’s get it!! Can’t wait to start filming ✈️ #Devotion @glenpowell @jgdillard."

Devotion centers on the real-life story of Jesse LeRoy Brown and Tom Hudner -- played by Majors and Powell, respectively -- two “elite U.S. Navy fighter pilots who form a firm friendship” while serving their country in the years leading up to the Cold War. Their bond is put to the test on the battlefield, when one of them is shot down behind enemy lines.

The film is set to be helmed by Sweetheart director J.D. Dillard and the Jake Crane and Jonathan A. Stewart-penned script is based on the book by Adam Makos.

Powell shared more about the movie on Dec. 4, as he commemorated the 70th anniversary of Brown's death and Hudner's acts of heroism and friendship.

"On a faraway mountainside in North Korea, these men showed us the best that Americans can be," Powell wrote. "Now, at the top of 2021, we will finally begin shooting the film that shows that the bond of humanity is greater than our fears. We can only be human together."

The dramatic part will be a first for Jonas, who has only appeared in a handful of film and television roles where he wasn't playing himself since back in his Disney Channel days. However, he's got a family connection to one of the stars of Devotion -- brother Nick Jonas starred alongside Powell on Scream Queens.

