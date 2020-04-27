Joe Jonas Travels the World With Sophie Turner and Celebrity Friends for New Quibi Series: Trailer

While everyone may be sheltering in place right now, they can temporarily escape their quarantine with Joe Jonas and his new travel series, Cup of Joe.

The Quibi original sees the singer globe-trotting from one hot spot to the next as he takes the time to dig deeper into each location while visiting with one of his many celebrity friends. Joining him on his journey is wife Sophie Turner -- who is also the star of the Quibi drama Survive -- in Amsterdam as well as Tina Fey (New York), Matthew McConaughey (Austin), brothers Nick and Kevin (Barcelona), Lewis Capaldi and David Hasselhoff (Berlin), Nicole Scherzinger (London), Lewis Hamilton (Paris) and Jack Black (Los Angeles).

In the trailer for the series, Joe explains that despite getting to travel the world as one-third of the Jonas Brothers and the lead singer of DNCE, he’s never truly gotten to experience the places he's visited. “This time around, I have a few locals to introduce me to these incredible cities,” he teases. And to make the most of each place, he’s creating unique memories along the way, like doing stand-up in New York and painting with his wife in Amsterdam.

In addition to the trailer, fans can watch the first episode of Cup of Joe, which is now streaming on Quibi.