John Cena Meets Super-Fan From Ukraine With Down Syndrome: 'I Got To Meet A Wonderful New Friend'

John Cena made one special fan’s wish come true! In a video, shared by the WWE on YouTube, the 45-year-old actor met 19-year-old Misha Rohozhyn, a Ukrainian refugee who experience confusion when he and his mother had to leave their home in Mariupol and relocate, due to Russia’s invasion.

Misha, who has Down Syndrome and is non-verbal, was told by his mother that they were going to find John Cena, in order to calm him down during their trip to Europe. When the WWE champion heard their story, he decided to use his time off in Europe to his pay one of his biggest fans a visit.

In the emotional clip, Cena dressed in his signature “Respect Earn It” T-shirt, denim shorts, yellow armbands and baseball cap, as he greeted Misha and his emotional mother.

Throughout the clip, the Peacemaker star spent a special afternoon with Misha which included building blocks and eating cake. In one of the more special moments, Cena presents Misha with the shirt and the hat that he arrived at the meeting wearing.

Adding to the moment, the wrestling superstar presented Misha with a WWE championship belt.

Misha’s ability to embrace resistance, that’s extraordinary,” Cena told the camera. “Those words never give up, we’ve all thought about those in our lives, they’re very powerful. I think Misha’s a great example -- Misha's mom -- they're two great examples of how persistence can lead to joy, even though the toughest of times.”

Cena was moved at the end of the visit, telling Misha through a translator, “This was a wonderful adventure, in which I got to meet a wonderful new friend. Thank you for giving me strength,” he said before giving Misha a hug.

Clearly moved by Cena’s gesture, Misha’s mom said through tears, “Thank you, thank you, John. You have a big heart.”