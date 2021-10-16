John Cena's 'Peacemaker' Sets Premiere Date at HBO Max: Watch the Trailer

John Cena's superhero series, Peacemaker, has a premiere date.

HBO Max announced during Saturday's virtual DC FanDome event that the upcoming drama, which returns Cena as the titular character from James Gunn's The Suicide Squad movie, will launch Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

The DC series explores the origins of Peacemaker, which Cena first played in the aforementioned film. The character is described as "a vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it."

Joining Cena are Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker, directing five -- including the premiere episode.

Watch the new official teaser trailer below.

