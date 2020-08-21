John Legend and Common Deliver Passionate 'Glory' Performance on Final Night of the DNC

John Legend and Common came together for some 2020 "Glory." The team behind the Oscar-winning song, from the 2014 movie Selma, took the stage at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday to perform the hit, following an inspirational tribute to John Lewis.

Common, in a sharp navy suit, kicked off the performance, with Legend in a matching blue suit sitting at the piano. A gospel choir joined the two artists in the theater's seats.

The original song was written for the Ava DuVernay film documenting Martin Luther King Jr.'s civil rights battle in the '60s.

The performance was Legend's second of this year's DNC after he sang his song "Never Break" on Tuesday night.

Legend had teased the joint performance to one fan earlier in the week who said they'd wanted to see him perform "Glory."

"Stay tuned for the rest of the week!" he replied at the time.

Thanks for helping us close out night two of the #DemConvention, @JohnLegend!



Tune in again tomorrow at 9pm EThttps://t.co/NEJtNqxFPV pic.twitter.com/FQtOzn5k5G — 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 19, 2020

Stay tuned for the rest of the week! https://t.co/qJXKqYTug2 — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 19, 2020

Legend also previously performed at the Celebration for Change fundraiser for then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden back in July.

Earlier this month, he excitedly tweeted about Biden's pick for his vice presidential running mate, Kamala Harris.

"Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future," he wrote at the time.

Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 11, 2020

Legend and Common are longtime friends and collaborators.

"I wouldn't have an EGOT [an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony] without Common and without Selma and that song," Legend told ET of his friend in 2018.

"It's really surreal. It's inspiring," Common said of Legend's milestone at the time. "I believe he's the first Black man to get that EGOT status and that's just amazing to even know somebody that has an EGOT is just incredible."

