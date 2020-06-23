John Legend on Helping Wife Chrissy Teigen Recover From Breast Implant Removal Surgery

John Legend is sharing how he’s helping his wife, Chrissy Teigen, recover from surgery to remove her breast implants. Teigen took to Instagram in May to reveal she was preparing to go under the knife to remove the implants she got more than 10 years ago.

“I’m getting my boobs out! They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat. ❤️.”

On Monday, Legend shared that he and the couple’s two children, Luna and Miles, were doing everything they could to help aid Teigen’s recovery.

"We’ve had a lot going on in the house,” Legend said in an interview with OprahMag.com. “[Chrissy] is recovering -- she had plastic surgery a couple weeks ago that she’s told everyone about. It takes recovery time whenever you let someone cut you up a bit, so I’ve been trying to help her as much as possible.”

“The babies have been trying to help and not sit on her too much,” he continued, about Miles and Luna -- who had earlier given Teigen a card instructing her to "have fun" getting her "boobs out." "She’s still a little sore, but she’s getting much better, and she gave me a wonderful Father’s Day yesterday so I’m appreciative."



The couple’s Father’s Day fun included the premiere of Legend’s ABC variety special, John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father's Day.

The event featured performances by Legend and famous pals like Ne-Yo, as well as the inaugural "Legend Family Father's Day Barbecue” -- which was attended by cardboard cutouts of Britney Spears, Lizzo and even Queen Elizabeth!



In his new interview, Legend also talked about how he plans to teach his children about racism and inequality, and what it was like releasing his latest record, Bigger Love, on Juneteenth. "A lot was going on, but I still felt like people need some uplifting music -- so I’m going to give it to them and hopefully it can help them get through what’s been a tough spring, and hopefully this music will help them have a better summer," he said.

On Juneteenth, a special edition of Verzuz also premiered, featuring Legend and Alicia Keys -- whom, he shared, he hopes to tour with “at some point.”

“We’ve done that before. I think that would be an amazing tour,” he said. “Joint albums are interesting too. I hadn’t thought about that one, but I definitely think at some point we should tour together.”

