John Legend Praises 'Wonderful Wife' Chrissy Teigen After a 'Year That Tested You in So Many Ways'

John Legend is celebrating his lady love on Mother's Day. The musician paid tribute to wife Chrissy Teigen on Sunday, with a heartfelt post honoring her resilient spirit.

"Happy Mother’s Day to my wonderful wife!" Legend wrote, alongside a slideshow of family photos of himself, Teigen and their two adorable kids -- Luna, 5, and Miles, 2.

"It’s been a year that tested you in so many ways but you’ve come through stronger, wiser, happier and a better mother than ever," Legend continued, alluding to the couple's loss of their son Jack at 20 weeks gestation back in September.

Legend concluded, "I’m so fortunate to have you as my partner, my inspiration and my best friend. I love you forever."

The five-photo slideshow post included several heartwarming pics of his wife spending quality time with their young kids.

Legend recently sat down with CBS This Morning, and candidly reflected on how opening up about Teigen's pregnancy loss allowed them to heal, find a community of support and help others.

"What I've learned through that process is, first of all, how often this happens to so many other families around the world," Legend said. "We felt a real sense of community by sharing it with other people. They felt seen by us, we felt seen by them, and I think it helps everyone deal with their grief when they know there are other people out there feeling it too."

Following the miscarriage, Teigen has been candid about the grief and pain she's endured following the tragic loss. Through it all, she's encouraged Legend to be open as well, and the singer credits her for the good it's done for them and others.

"I am so glad Chrissy's instinct was to share this, because it was really the right thing to do," Legend told CBS This Morning host Gayle King. "I think it helps us get through it, and I think it helped other families going through the same thing get through it."

"People feel such shame and they feel lonely, and I think we helped people feel less lonely," Legend said.

