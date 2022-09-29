John Legend Says He and Chrissy Teigen Want Even More Kids After Current Pregnancy (Exclusive)

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have even more babies on the brain.

The couple, who are already parents to 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles, are currently expecting a third child after suffering a devastating late-term pregnancy loss in 2020. In a new interview with ET, Legend opens up about the possibility of expanding their brood even further after Teigen gives birth.

"Chrissy, I think, wants more," Legend tells ET's Kevin Frazier with a laugh. "I'm one of four, so I'm cool with it. I was like, you know, once you get into that zone it's a lot of folks -- especially when you're traveling, [it] gets difficult."

He continues, "Chrissy and I, you know, we get on a lot of planes together and once you have four kids, it gets logistically -- it gets complicated."

Still, Legend is happy to have two sets of helping hands now with his older children.

"They have each other, you know, Luna and Miles will be older siblings now and there's enough of a gap to where we don't have to micromanage their every moment," he says, praising daughter Luna as "smart and mature and emotionally intelligent."

"We're lucky she's our first child," he gushes. "She's very wise. I feel like she just gets things and she doesn't have to explain things a lot. ... You can just tell she can figure it out and move in the world and how to adjust to things very well."

Legend happily reports that his kids currently "love my music," particularly the up-tempo tracks like "Dope," "All She Wanna Do" and "Strawberry Blush" off his newly-released album, LEGEND. "I feel very lucky because they're still fans of me," he says. "I feel like at some point they're going to be too cool to like their dad's music, but right now they think I'm so cool. So I'm going to enjoy it while it lasts."



Legend played a selection of his new songs and classic hits during an intimate performance as part of SiriusXM's Small Stage Series presented by American Express at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The show will air on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on SiriusXM's The Pulse (Ch. 5) and at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Heart & Soul (Ch. 48) and on the SXM App.

"It's one of the first places in L.A. that I headlined," Legend recalls of the iconic venue. "So this room has good memories for me. I remember, you know, that those early days of my career just trying to establish myself in this business."

Later in October, Legend will return to a much larger stage with his Love in Las Vegas residency shows at Planet Hollywood's Zappo's Theater in Sin City. Next year, he says, he'll head out on the road for a proper tour.

"I'm gonna take a break for sure when we have the new baby," he says, "but we'll go back on the road and celebrate this album. You know, we got a lot of songs that we're excited to play live. And it'll be exciting to do that on the road."