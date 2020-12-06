John Legend to Host 'A Bigger Love Father's Day' Special With Stevie Wonder, Common and More

John Legend wants to make this year's Father's Day extra special!

ABC announced on Friday that the singer will be hosting a one-hour variety special dedicated to dads around the world on Sunday, June 21. Titled John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father's Day, the celebration will feature live musical performances and plenty of surprises.

Legend, who shares two kids -- Luna, 4, and Miles, 2 -- with wife Chrissy Teigen, is set to perform new material from his album, Bigger Love, out June 19. The night will also feature a number of appearances from famous celebrity dads like Stevie Wonder, Anthony Anderson, Shaquille O’Neal, Common, Scottie Pippen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Patton Oswalt, Marlon Wayans, Ne-Yo and more.

"Some of us may wonder if it's OK to laugh right now," Legend shared in a statement. "But music and humor have always lifted our spirits during tough times. This special celebrates love and the connection to the ones you care about most. I hope it brings joy and laughter into everyone's homes this Father's Day."

"Now, more than ever, is a time to celebrate family and togetherness," Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, added in her own statement. "John has an immeasurable talent, and we know he will entertain and unite families far and wide."

John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father's Day airs Sunday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.